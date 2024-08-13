Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $10.93. 15,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 53,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Abacus Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000.

Abacus Life Stock Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $691.67 million, a PE ratio of 546.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

