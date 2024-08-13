650 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by JBR Co Financial Management Inc

JBR Co Financial Management Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $6.51 on Tuesday, hitting $339.40. The stock had a trading volume of 887,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,912. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $331.50 and a 200 day moving average of $309.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

