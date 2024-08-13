5,256 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $80.16. 2,253,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,017. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

