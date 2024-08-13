3,450 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,374,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,971,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,203,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.