3,450 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after buying an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,374,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,971,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,203,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.75.
