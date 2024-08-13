3,200 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citigroup by 123.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.86. 15,118,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,077,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

