2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 4,338,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,800,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.