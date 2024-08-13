2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 4,338,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,800,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

