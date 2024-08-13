2,869 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 104,984 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $508,781.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,242 shares of company stock worth $2,168,470. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,370. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

