1,234 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.63. 477,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,673. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.98 and a 12-month high of $274.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,848 shares of company stock valued at $24,683,444 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

