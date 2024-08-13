1,077 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.89. 8,541,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,415,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.96. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $181.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

