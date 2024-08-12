Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Raised to $70.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.27.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock worth $10,279,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

