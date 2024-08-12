Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of Z opened at $51.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,394 shares of company stock valued at $10,279,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

