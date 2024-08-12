Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $17,900.63 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director April Underwood sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $17,900.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Up 5.1 %

Z opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

