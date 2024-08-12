XYO (XYO) Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $62.31 million and $525,980.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00010530 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,641.79 or 0.98368842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00492573 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $263,699.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.