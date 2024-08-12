Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 3,550.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ XBIO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.23. 837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.29. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.99.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 182.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

