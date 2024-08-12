WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
WuXi AppTec Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.02.
About WuXi AppTec
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than WuXi AppTec
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- It’s Time to Take a Second Look at Take-Two Interactive Stock
Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.