WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

WuXi AppTec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXAY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

