Wrapped Pulse Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $307.83 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,792,600,485,092 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,795,297,269,535.849. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003371 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $3,263,822.55 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars.

