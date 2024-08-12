Wrapped HBAR One Day Trading Volume Hits $721,374.39 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $14.62 million and approximately $721,374.39 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,364,235 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,364,234.94789153 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05627868 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $477,895.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

