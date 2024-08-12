WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $43.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. WPP has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.954 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WPP by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after acquiring an additional 63,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WPP by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

