Wojak Finance (WOJ) 1-Day Volume Tops $981.50

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 12th. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $981.50 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.