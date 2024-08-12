WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.71

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.71 and last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 60569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $906.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDG. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

