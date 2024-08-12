William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 86.1 %

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.57. 52,319,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,581. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $20.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market cap of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,945,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,459 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,147,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 820,587 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 43.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 672,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,398,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 328,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

