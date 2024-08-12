Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,395,841.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 61.3 %

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $1,130.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also

