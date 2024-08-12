Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 293.8% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,767,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $1,130.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
