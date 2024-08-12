Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,200 ($66.45) price objective on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 4,388.60 ($56.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4,333.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,377.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,033.35. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 3,040 ($38.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,956.15 ($63.34).

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,949.49%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

