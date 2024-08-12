Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WPRT opened at $5.56 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.