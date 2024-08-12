Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,900 shares, an increase of 1,283.5% from the July 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $385,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Western Asset High Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of HIX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 220,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,843. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.