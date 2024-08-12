Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Acquisition Ventures Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WAVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. Western Acquisition Ventures has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Acquisition Ventures stock. Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned 0.98% of Western Acquisition Ventures worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Acquisition Ventures

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

