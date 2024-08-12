West Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.75. 2,546,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,234. The firm has a market cap of $394.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average of $258.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.