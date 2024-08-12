Wells Fargo & Company Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $42.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

NYSE CPRI traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.54. 3,019,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,355. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. Capri has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after buying an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,587,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,514,000 after buying an additional 68,081 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

