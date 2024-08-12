Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $20.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 378.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABA. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,824. The company has a market cap of $201.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,981,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,633 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after acquiring an additional 870,567 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 337,277 shares during the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

