Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

8/12/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $92.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

7/25/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Goosehead Insurance had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 165,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

