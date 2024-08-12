Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE: FCF) recently:

7/29/2024 – First Commonwealth Financial was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

7/25/2024 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – First Commonwealth Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FCF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. 246,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,844. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

