Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEGH. CJS Securities started coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,848. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $633.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Legacy Housing will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

