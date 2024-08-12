WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WCFB remained flat at $6.68 during midday trading on Monday. 24 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602. WCF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

