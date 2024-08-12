Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.11

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 1057939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on W. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wayfair

Wayfair Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,610.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,801 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $244,610.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $526,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Wayfair by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,165,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.