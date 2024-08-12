Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after buying an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 26,116.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $193,955,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Waste Management stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,617. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.