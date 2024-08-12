Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Evercore ISI

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.27.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMG

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 5,790.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.