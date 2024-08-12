Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,424,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,732,967. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

