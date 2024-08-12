Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Macquarie from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WBD. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,806,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,917,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.81.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBD. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

