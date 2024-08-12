Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 84.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

