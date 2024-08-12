Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given New $292.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $297.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $274.73.

VMC opened at $244.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $190.51 and a 1-year high of $278.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

