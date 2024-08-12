Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.20.

NYSE:VNO opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 206.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

