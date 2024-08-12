Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 430,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,245,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMEO

Vimeo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $846.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Philip D. Moyer bought 32,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $149,678.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,712,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after buying an additional 2,360,405 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 275,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 214,238 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Vimeo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 928,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 143,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Vimeo by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.