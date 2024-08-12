Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,305,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 24,235 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 49.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.49. The company had a trading volume of 63,825,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,786,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

