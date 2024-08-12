Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Lowered to “Hold” at Baird R W

Baird R W downgraded shares of Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vestis from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.54.

Shares of NYSE:VSTS opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Vestis has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of Vestis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,343.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 309,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,802,807.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $302,586,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

