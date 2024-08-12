Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem Stock Up 4.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verastem by 4,172.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Verastem has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

