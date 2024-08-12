Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verastem by 4,172.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.32. Verastem has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $59.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Verastem will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

