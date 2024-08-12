Venus Concept (VERO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Venus Concept to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Venus Concept Trading Down 1.4 %

VERO stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Venus Concept

About Venus Concept

In related news, major shareholder Michael Willingham Masters sold 102,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $123,260.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Further Reading

