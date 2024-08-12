Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Lowered to $11.00

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 471.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of VTYX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.93. 816,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $17,435,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,923 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 8,483.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 501,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

