Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) to “Hold”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JUSHF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Jushi has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.15 million. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 5,529.11% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jushi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

