Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Bought by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,651,000 after purchasing an additional 578,086 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,408,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5,880.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 254,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 249,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.64. The company had a trading volume of 596,751 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.