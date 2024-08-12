Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 510.3% from the July 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,595,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTC traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.46. 297,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,409. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $70.30 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

